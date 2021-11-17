Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 6.1 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 17 November 2021 10:12:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 60,044 units, decreasing by 38.2 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 40,512 units, down 46.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 642,110 units, rising by 6.1 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first 10 months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 758,702 units, up 5.3 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 5.2 percent to 455,661 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 254,174 small trucks, up 29.4 percent year on year. In the period in question, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports rose by 19.4 percent to $24.32 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $7.54 billion, rising by 3.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In October, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 31,464 units, decreasing by 41.2 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 24,929 units, down 45.5 percent, year on year. In the January-October period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 358,545 units, rising by 8.9 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 285,582 units, increasing by 2.7 percent, both compared to the same period of 2020.