Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 60.8 percent in January

Tuesday, 16 February 2021 12:25:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 45,230 units, increasing by 60.8 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 35,358 units, up 60.6 percent year on year.

In January, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 77,569 units, down 13.8 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 20.5 percent to 48,050 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 30,611 small trucks, up 8.6 percent year on year. In the period in question, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports declined by 6.4 percent to $2.30 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $801.92 million, falling by 22.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In January, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 27,668 units, increasing by 69.1 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 23,153 units, up 69.1 percent, year on year.