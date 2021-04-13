Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 60.6 percent in January-March

Tuesday, 13 April 2021 11:36:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 99,964 units, increasing by 93.9 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 76,357 units, up 91.4 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-March period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 206,597 units, rising by 60.6 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first three months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 261,109 units, down 5.5 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 18.9 percent to 155,457 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 108,765 small trucks, up 28.2 percent year on year. In the period in question, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports rose by 9.6 percent to $7.82 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $2.66 billion, falling by 7.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In March, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 57,575 units, increasing by 86.3 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 47,074 units, up 79.4 percent, year on year. In the January-March period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 118,284 units, rising by 58.6 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 96,362 units, increasing by 54.2 percent, both compared to the same period of 2020.