Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 60.2 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey's motor vehicle sales totaled 89,407 units, increasing by 384.8 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers' Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey's passenger car sales totaled 69,427 units, up 350.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's motor vehicle sales amounted to 351,319 units, rising by 60.2 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first seven months of the current year, Turkey's motor vehicle exports totaled 480,425 units, down 36.1 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 32.3 percent to 333,725 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 119,841 small trucks, down 43.9 percent year on year. In the period in question, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports declined by 28.8 percent to $13.20 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $5.03 billion, falling by 27.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In July, Turkey's total motor vehicle imports amounted to 48,641 units, increasing by 389.2 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 41,517 units, up 390.8 percent, year on year. In the January-July period of this year, the country's total motor vehicle imports amounted to 195,262 units, rising by 65.3 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 165,771 units, increasing by 71.5 percent, both compared to the same period of 2019.