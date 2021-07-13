Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 57.3 percent in H1

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 11:01:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 83,255 units, increasing by 14.4 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 62,348 units, up 9.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 411,952 units, rising by 57.3 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first six months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 461,528 units, up 14.8 percent, while passenger car exports increased by 5.5 percent to 297,127 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 138,030 small trucks, up 39.8 percent year on year. In the period in question, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports rose by 34.0 percent to $14.70 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $4.82 billion, rising by 13.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In June, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 45,532 units, increasing by 25.4 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 35,894 units, up 15.7 percent, year on year. In the January-June period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 232,075 units, rising by 58.3 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 185,762 units, increasing by 49.5 percent, both compared to the same period of 2020.