Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 38.2 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 16 March 2021 11:06:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 61,264 units, increasing by 25.2 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 44,749 units, up 18.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-February period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 106,532 units, rising by 38.2 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first two months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 165,476 units, down 14.1 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 26.7 percent to 98,433 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 70,475 small trucks, up 16.6 percent year on year. In the period in question, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports declined by 2.8 percent to $4.88 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $1.65 billion, falling by 21.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In February, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 32,969 units, increasing by 20.4 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 26,135 units, up 15.9 percent, year on year. In the January-February period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 60,635 units, rising by 38.9 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 49,288 units, increasing by 36 percent, both compared to the same period of 2020.