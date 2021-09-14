Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 25.9 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 14 September 2021 10:57:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 60,511 units, decreasing by 4.8 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 44,756 units, up 0.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 522,244 units, rising by 25.9 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first eight months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 595,425 units, up 13.8 percent, while passenger car exports increased by 1.6 percent to 365,704 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 191,963 small trucks, up 44.6 percent year on year. In the period in question, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports rose by 29.8 percent to $19.16 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $6.0 billion, rising by 11.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In August, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 32,442 units, decreasing by 6.9 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 24,777 units, down 11.1 percent, year on year. In the January-August period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 293,064 units, rising by 27.4 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 233,370 units, increasing by 20.5 percent, both compared to the same period of 2020.