Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 14.5 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 12 October 2021 11:32:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 59,734 units, decreasing by 36.1 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 43,408 units, down 39.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 582,083 units, rising by 14.5 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first nine months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 671,674 units, up nine percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 3.7 percent to 401,437 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 226,896 small trucks, up 39.9 percent year on year. In the period in question, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports rose by 24.5 percent to $21.67 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $6.62 billion, rising by 5.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In September, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 33,975 units, decreasing by 25.4 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 27,283 units, down 29.5 percent, year on year. In the January-September period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 327,110 units, rising by 18.7 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 260,653 units, increasing by 12.2 percent, both compared to the same period of 2020.