Turkish motor vehicle output up 7.9 percent in January-September

Monday, 11 October 2021 11:11:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 107,029 units, decreasing by 24.7 percent year on year and up 0.2 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-September period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 921,619 units, up by 7.9 percent year on year.

In September, passenger car output amounted to 59,335 units, rising by 34.4 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 47,694 units, down 7.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-September period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 571,108 units, decreasing by 0.8 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 350,511 units, rising by 25.9 percent, both compared to the same period of 2020.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 65.4 percent in September, while the rate was 62.5 percent for the first nine months of the year.