Turkish motor vehicle output up 5.0 percent in January-July

Monday, 22 August 2022 14:50:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 93,659 units, rising by 37.4 percent year on year and falling by 30.8 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-July period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 742,969 units, up by five percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 51,243 units, rising by 41.5 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 42,416 units, up 32.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-July period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 434,190 units, dropping by four percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 308,779 units, rising by 20.8 percent, both compared to the same period of 2021.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 57.4 percent in July, while the rate was 65.6 percent for the first seven months of the year.


