Turkish motor vehicle output up 4.4 percent in January-September

In September this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 128,872 units, rising by 20.5 percent year on year and by 39.1 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-September period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 962,018 units, up by 4.4 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 74,704 units, rising by 25.9 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 54,168 units, up 13.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-September period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 571,006 units, remaining unchanged, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 391,012 units, rising by 11.5 percent, both compared to the same period of 2021.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 79.7 percent in September, while the rate was 66.1 percent for the first nine months of the year.