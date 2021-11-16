Turkish motor vehicle output up 2.5 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 16 November 2021 11:56:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 108,078 units, decreasing by 28.3 percent year on year and up 0.9 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-October period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 1,029,733 units, up by 2.5 percent year on year.

In October, passenger car output amounted to 64,637 units, falling by 32.6 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 43,441 units, down 20.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-October period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 635,745 units, decreasing by 5.4 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 393,988 units, rising by 18.2 percent, both compared to the same period of 2020.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 65.8 percent in October, while the rate was 62.8 percent for the first 10 months of the year.