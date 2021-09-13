Turkish motor vehicle output up 14.4 percent in January-August

Monday, 13 September 2021 14:46:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 106,748 units, increasing by 41.7 percent year on year and up 63.1 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-August period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 814,520 units, up by 14.4 percent year on year.

In August, passenger car output amounted to 59,539 units, rising by 31.7 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 47,209 units, up 56.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-August period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 511,766 units, increasing by 5.5 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 302,754 units, rising by 33.5 percent, both compared to the same period of 2020.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 64.1 percent in August, while the rate was 62.1 percent for the first eight months of the year.