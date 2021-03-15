Turkish motor vehicle output down 6.5 percent in January-February

Monday, 15 March 2021 14:43:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 116,088 units, decreasing by 9.3 percent year on year and up 9.3 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-February period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 222,264 units, down by 6.5 percent year on year.

In February, passenger car output amounted to 68,105 units, falling by 22.4 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 47.983 units, up 19.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-February period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 136,882 units, decreasing by 16.1 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 85,382 units, rising by 14.3 percent, both compared to the same period of 2020.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 70.5 percent in February, while the rate was 67.5 percent for the first two months of the year.