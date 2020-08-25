Turkish motor vehicle output down 26.7 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 15:33:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's motor vehicle output totaled 118,030 units, decreasing by 11.8 percent year on year and up 14.3 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers' Association (OSD). In the January-July period of the year, Turkey's motor vehicle output totaled 636,757 units, down by 26.7 percent year on year.

In July, passenger car output amounted to 77,706 units, falling by 9.9 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 40,324 units, down 15.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-July period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 440,103 units, decreasing by 24.0 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 196,654 units, declining by 32.2 percent, both compared to the same period of 2019.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 70.8 percent in July, while the rate was 54.5 percent for the first seven months of the year.