Turkish motor vehicle output down 22.7 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 15:31:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 75,341 units, increasing by 44.3 percent year on year and down 36.2 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-August period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 712,098 units, down by 22.7 percent year on year.

In August, passenger car output amounted to 45,211 units, rising by 44.5 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 30,130 units, up 44.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-August period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 485,314 units, decreasing by 20.5 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 226,784 units, declining by 27.1 percent, both compared to the same period of 2019.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 45.7 percent in August, while the rate was 53.4 percent for the first eight months of the year.