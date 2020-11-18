Turkish motor vehicle output down 15.5 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 18 November 2020 12:29:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 150,746 units, increasing by 14.1 percent year on year and up six percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-October period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled one million units, down by 15.5 percent year on year.

In October, passenger car output amounted to 95,915 units, rising by 2.5 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 54,831 units, up 42.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-October period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 671,676 units, decreasing by 15.4 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 333,298 units, declining by 15.7 percent, both compared to the same period of 2019.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 90.7 percent in October, while the rate was 60.3 percent for the first 10 months of the year.