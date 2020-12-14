Turkish motor vehicle output down 13.4 percent in January-November

Monday, 14 December 2020 12:05:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 143,264 units, increasing by 5.4 percent year on year and down 4.9 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-November period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 1.15 million units, down by 13.4 percent year on year.

In November, passenger car output amounted to 91,067 units, falling by 2.6 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 52,197 units, up 23 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-November period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 762,743 units, decreasing by 14.1 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 385,497 units, declining by 12 percent, both compared to the same period of 2019.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 86.3 percent in November, while the rate was 62.7 percent for the first 11 months of the year.