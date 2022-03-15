Turkish motor vehicle output down 11.7 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 13:38:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 105,644 units, decreasing by 8.9 percent year on year and up 16.7 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-February period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 196,164 units, down by 11.7 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 61,544 units, falling by 9.6 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 44,100 units, down 8.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-February period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 109,322 units, decreasing by 20.1 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 86,842 units, rising by 1.7 percent, both compared to the same period of 2021.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 65.6 percent in February, while the rate was 60.9 percent for the first two months of the year.