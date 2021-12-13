Turkish motor vehicle output down 0.3 percent in January-November

Monday, 13 December 2021 14:05:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 115,078 units, decreasing by 19.7 percent year on year and up 6.4 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-November period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 1,144,356 units, down by 0.3 percent year on year.

In November, passenger car output amounted to 70,974 units, falling by 22.1 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 44,104 units, down 15.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-November period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 706,265 units, decreasing by 7.4 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 438,091 units, rising by 13.6 percent, both compared to the same period of 2020.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 70.2 percent in November, while the rate was 63.5 percent for the first 11 months of the year.