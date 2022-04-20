﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 9.71% in Mar from Feb

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 15:51:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 7.29 percent compared to February and was up by 105.82 percent year on year, while an average rise of 59.47 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In March this year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 9.71 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 147.57 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 92.86 percent.

On the other hand, in March this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 7.02 percent compared to February and were up by 106.16 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 61.74 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.


Tags: Turkey Europe steelmaking 

Similar articles

20 Apr

Turkey’s iron ore imports decrease 6.5 percent in January-February
19 Apr

Turkey’s pig iron imports up 105.8 percent in January-February
18 Apr

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 13.4% in Jan-Feb
15 Apr

Turkey's CRC imports down 6.7 percent in January-February
14 Apr

Turkey’s HRC import volume up 27.6 percent in January-February
13 Apr

Turkey’s HRC exports up 26.2 percent in January-February
12 Apr

Turkey’s billet imports down 45.7 percent in Jan-Feb
12 Apr

Turkey’s basic metal output up 3.6 percent in February from January
11 Apr

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 10.2 percent in January-February
08 Apr

Turkey’s rebar exports almost stable in January-February