Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 9.71% in Mar from Feb

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 15:51:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 7.29 percent compared to February and was up by 105.82 percent year on year, while an average rise of 59.47 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In March this year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 9.71 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 147.57 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 92.86 percent.

On the other hand, in March this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 7.02 percent compared to February and were up by 106.16 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 61.74 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.