Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 9.13% in Apr from Mar

Thursday, 20 May 2021 11:33:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 7.14 percent compared to March and was up by 35.31 percent year on year, while an average rise of 29.45 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In April this year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 9.13 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 51.60 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 34.90 percent.

On the other hand, in April this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 9.81 percent compared to March and were up by 38.74 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 30.26 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.