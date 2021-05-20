﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 9.13% in Apr from Mar

Thursday, 20 May 2021 11:33:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 7.14 percent compared to March and was up by 35.31 percent year on year, while an average rise of 29.45 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In April this year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 9.13 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 51.60 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 34.90 percent.

On the other hand, in April this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 9.81 percent compared to March and were up by 38.74 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 30.26 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.


Tags: Turkey  Europe  manufacturing  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  May

Turkish motor vehicle output up 28.1 percent in January-April
06  May

Turkey’s Habaş to increase hot rolling capacity through upgrade
04  May

Automotive sales in Turkey up 72.4 percent in January-April
30  Apr

Turkey’s Tatmetal launches new tandem cold rolling mill
26  Apr

Turkey’s steel export value up 22.5 percent in Q1