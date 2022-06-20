﻿
Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 7.88% in May from April

Monday, 20 June 2022 13:34:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 6.51 percent compared to April and by 100.54 percent year on year, while an average rise of 70.12 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 7.88 percent on month-on-month basis and by 135.10 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 106.47 percent.

On the other hand, in May this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 6.47 percent compared to April and by 111.81 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 73.88 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

