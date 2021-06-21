﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 7.54% in May from April

Monday, 21 June 2021 12:33:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 4.69 percent compared to April and was up by 39.60 percent year on year, while an average rise of 32.03 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In May this year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 7.54 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 60.66 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 39.70 percent.

On the other hand, in May this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 3.10 percent compared to April and were up by 44.64 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 31.72 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.


Tags: manufacturing  Europe  Turkey  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21  Jun

Turkish pipe producers Özbal Çelik and Erciyas Holding to merge
15  Jun

Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 73.8 percent in January-May
11  Jun

Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 10.8 percent in April from March
04  Jun

Automotive sales in Turkey up 72 percent in January-May
25  May

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use rises in May from April