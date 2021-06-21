Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 7.54% in May from April

Monday, 21 June 2021 12:33:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 4.69 percent compared to April and was up by 39.60 percent year on year, while an average rise of 32.03 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In May this year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 7.54 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 60.66 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 39.70 percent.

On the other hand, in May this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 3.10 percent compared to April and were up by 44.64 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 31.72 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.