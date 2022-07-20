﻿
Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 7.31% in June from May

Wednesday, 20 July 2022 12:24:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 9.18 percent compared to May and by 110.66 percent year on year, while an average rise of 75.95 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 7.31 percent on month-on-month basis and by 141.60 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 112.84 percent.

On the other hand, in June this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 9.12 percent compared to May and by 121.50 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 80.41 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

