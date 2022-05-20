Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 3.30% in Apr from Mar

Friday, 20 May 2022 11:16:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 2.61 percent compared to March and by 97.11 percent year on year, while an average rise of 64.83 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 3.30 percent on month-on-month basis and by 134.36 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 100.05 percent.

On the other hand, in April this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 9.26 percent compared to March and by 105.12 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 67.68 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.