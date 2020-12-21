Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 3.06% in Nov from Oct

Monday, 21 December 2020 17:44:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 2.02 percent compared to October and was up by 41.12 percent year on year, while an average rise of 20.33 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In November this year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 3.06 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 46.85 percent compared to the same month of 2019. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 18.53 percent.

On the other hand, in November this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 3.12 percent compared to October and were up by 43.88 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 19.73 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.