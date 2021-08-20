﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 2.22% in July from June

Friday, 20 August 2021 12:19:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 0.34 percent compared to June and was up by 41.89 percent year on year, while an average rise of 36.35 percent was registered for the last 12 months.

In June this year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 2.22 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 67.47 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the last 12 months was 48.67 percent.

On the other hand, in July this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 0.91 percent compared to June and were up by 46.44 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the last 12 months was 38.31 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.


Tags: Europe  manufacturing  Turkey  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20  Aug

Employment in Turkish construction sector up 4.6% in Q2 from Q1
17  Aug

Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 31.4 percent in January-July
12  Aug

Turkey’s basic metal output down 0.7 percent in June from May
12  Aug

Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 4.5 percent in June from May
27  Jul

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use falls in July from June