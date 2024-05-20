﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 1.84 percent in April from March

Monday, 20 May 2024 12:20:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 1.37 percent compared to March and increased by 65.53 percent year on year, while an average rise of 57.10 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by 1.84 percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 50.54 percent compared to the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 40.85 percent.

On the other hand, in April Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 0.72 percent compared to March and increased by 68.20 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 60.55 percent.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkey pushes prices for non-toxic billet origins below $530/mt CFR amid weak market, higher availability

20 May | Longs and Billet

Turkish steel industry partly adapts to new conditions, prospects hazy

17 May | Steel News

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill revises its rebar price as week ends

17 May | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Borçelik to build cold rolling and galvanizing plant in Bursa

17 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Habaş gets environmental approval for HR mill project in Izmir

16 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru sees 4.4 percent rise in sales revenues in Q1

15 May | Steel News

Local Turkish official wire rod prices stable, discounts possible for serious buyers

15 May | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir announces its rebar prices after long break

15 May | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir increases its wire rod prices for engineering grade products

15 May | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir hikes its wire rod prices

15 May | Longs and Billet