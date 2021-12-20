﻿
English
Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 14.50% in Nov from Oct

Monday, 20 December 2021 11:50:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 13.49 percent compared to October and was up by 47.89 percent year on year, while an average rise of 36.19 percent was registered for the last 12 months.

In November this year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 14.50 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 81.48 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the last 12 months was 58.26 percent.

On the other hand, in November this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 14.30 percent compared to October and were up by 49.66 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the last 12 months was 38.95 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.


Tags: Turkey  Europe  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


