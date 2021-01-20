﻿
Turkish metal producers' foreign sales prices up 0.88% in Dec from Nov

Wednesday, 20 January 2021 16:16:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general decreased by 0.76 percent compared to November and was up by 37.56 percent year on year, while an average rise of 22.69 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In December last year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 0.88 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 45.16 percent compared to the same month of 2019. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 22.06 percent.

On the other hand, in December last year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, decreased by 0.33 percent compared to November and were up by 40.48 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 22.46 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.


