Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 0.57% in August from July

Tuesday, 20 September 2022 11:34:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 2.64 percent compared to July and by 118.94 percent year on year, while an average rise of 88.82 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 0.57 percent on month-on-month basis and by 131.48 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 123.18 percent.

On the other hand, in August this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 2.63 percent compared to July and by 129.98 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 94.42 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.