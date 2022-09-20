﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 0.57% in August from July

Tuesday, 20 September 2022 11:34:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 2.64 percent compared to July and by 118.94 percent year on year, while an average rise of 88.82 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 0.57 percent on month-on-month basis and by 131.48 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 123.18 percent.

On the other hand, in August this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 2.63 percent compared to July and by 129.98 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 94.42 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Wire rod prices from Turkey’s Aegean region move down

19 Sep | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Noksel awaits environmental approval for ERW steel pipe mill project

19 Sep | Steel News

Turkish billet market dips further with most recent deals

16 Sep | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s ship scrap market remains stable, one mill cuts prices

16 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on HRC: Most suppliers fail in securing deals at higher levels on lack of demand globally

16 Sep | Flats and Slab

Local Turkish scrap market softens on the upper end

16 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Turkey merchant bar prices decline      

16 Sep | Longs and Billet

Turkey maintains pipe prices, but poor demand impacts business negatively

16 Sep | Tube and Pipe

Turkish retail flats prices soften, reflecting poor demand

15 Sep | Flats and Slab

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices move in different directions

15 Sep | Longs and Billet