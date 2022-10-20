Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 0.30% in Sept from Aug

Thursday, 20 October 2022 13:29:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 0.67 percent compared to August and by 117.04 percent year on year, while an average rise of 95.77 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry rose by 0.30 percent on month-on-month basis and by 126.32 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 127.71 percent.

On the other hand, in September this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 1.65 percent compared to August and by 130.87 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 102.22 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.