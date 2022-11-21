Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices down 0.85% in Oct from Sept

Monday, 21 November 2022 12:03:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 1.34 percent compared to September and by 103.79 percent year on year, while an average rise of 101.19 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry declined by 0.85 percent on month-on-month basis and rose by 105.10 percent compared to the same month of 2021. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 129.50 percent.

On the other hand, in October this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, increased by 1.60 percent compared to September and by 117.97 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 108.64 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.