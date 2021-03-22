Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices down 0.07% in Feb from Jan

Monday, 22 March 2021 13:34:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general decreased by 2.46 percent compared to January and was up by 28.27 percent year on year, while an average rise of 25.83 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In February this year, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry fell by 0.07 percent on month-on-month basis and grew by 40.62 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 27.76 percent.

On the other hand, in February this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, decreased by 2.34 percent compared to January and were up by 29.56 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 26.23 percent.

*Foreign sales price index indicates changes in Turkish producers’ prices for other countries.