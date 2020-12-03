﻿
Turkish metal producers' domestic sales prices up 7.43% in Nov from Oct

Thursday, 03 December 2020
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 4.08 percent month on month and by 23.11 percent year on year, while an average rise of 10.69 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In November, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 7.43 percent on month-on-month basis and rose by 48.92 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 12.36 percent.

On the other hand, in the given month the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 3.62 percent compared to October and was up 30.24 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 12.60 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


