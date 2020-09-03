﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish metal producers' domestic sales prices up 7.13% in August from July

Thursday, 03 September 2020 11:24:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 2.35 percent month on month and by 11.53 percent year on year, while an average rise of 6.71 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In August, the domestic PPI for Turkey's basic metal industry was up by 7.13 percent on month-on-month basis and rose by 17.47 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average decrease in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 0.31 percent.

On the other hand, in the given month the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 3.94 percent compared to July and was up 15.73 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 6.46 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


Tags: steelmaking  Europe  Turkey  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

31  Aug

TUIK: Turkey's steel export value down 22 percent in January-July
27  Aug

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in August from July
21  Aug

Turkish metal producers' foreign sales prices up 1.60% in July from June
14  Aug

Turkey's basic metal output up 15.7 percent in June from May
12  Aug

Turkey’s Celik Halat ve Tel Sanayii reports net loss for H1