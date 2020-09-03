Turkish metal producers' domestic sales prices up 7.13% in August from July

Thursday, 03 September 2020 11:24:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 2.35 percent month on month and by 11.53 percent year on year, while an average rise of 6.71 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In August, the domestic PPI for Turkey's basic metal industry was up by 7.13 percent on month-on-month basis and rose by 17.47 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average decrease in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 0.31 percent.

On the other hand, in the given month the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 3.94 percent compared to July and was up 15.73 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 6.46 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.