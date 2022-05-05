﻿
English
Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 6.64% in April from March

Thursday, 05 May 2022 13:34:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 7.67 percent month on month and by 121.82 percent year on year, while an average rise of 72.03 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In April, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 6.64 percent on month-on-month basis and rose by 141.72 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 118.2 percent.

On the other hand, in the given month the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 4.09 percent compared to March and was up 109.29 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 70.41 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


