﻿
Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 5.47% in Oct from Sept

Thursday, 04 November 2021 12:10:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 5.24 percent month on month and by 46.31 percent year on year, while an average rise of 36.20 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In October, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 5.47 percent on month-on-month basis and rose by 91.22 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 78.44 percent.

On the other hand, in the given month the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 5.35 percent compared to September and was up 44.84 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 40.16 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


