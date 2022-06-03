﻿
Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 3.71% in May from April

Friday, 03 June 2022 11:57:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 8.76 percent month on month and by 132.16 percent year on year, while an average rise of 80.38 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 3.71 percent on month-on-month basis and by 130.05 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 121.68 percent.

On the other hand, in May the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 2.42 percent compared to April and by 104.69 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 75.75 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

