Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 3% in June from May

Monday, 04 July 2022

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 6.77 percent month on month and by 138.31 percent year on year, while an average rise of 88.77 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by three percent on month-on-month basis and by 120.99 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 122.87 percent.

On the other hand, in June the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 4.17 percent compared to May and by 105.49 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 80.60 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.