Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 2.92% in Feb from Jan

Thursday, 03 March 2022 12:11:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 7.22 percent month on month and by 105.01 percent year on year, while an average rise of 56.83 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In February, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 2.92 percent on month-on-month basis and rose by 144.32 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 104.39 percent.

On the other hand, in the given month the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 6.53 percent compared to January and was up 101.24 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 57.27 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


