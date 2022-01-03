﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 24.73% in Dec from Nov

Monday, 03 January 2022 11:55:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 19.08 percent month on month and by 79.89 percent year on year, while an average rise of 43.86 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In December, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 24.73 percent on month-on-month basis and rose by 130.91 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 89.44 percent.

On the other hand, in the given month the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 19.28 percent compared to November and was up 76.76 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 46.17 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


Tags: Europe  steelmaking  Turkey  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04 Jan

Turkey’s scrap imports in November up by 30.6 percent from October
04 Jan

Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 31.6 percent in January-November
31 Dec

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 82.8 percent in Jan-Nov
27 Dec

Turkey's iron ore imports up 9.9 percent in January-October
20 Dec

Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 14.50% in Nov from Oct