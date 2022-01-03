Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 24.73% in Dec from Nov

Monday, 03 January 2022 11:55:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 19.08 percent month on month and by 79.89 percent year on year, while an average rise of 43.86 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In December, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 24.73 percent on month-on-month basis and rose by 130.91 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 89.44 percent.

On the other hand, in the given month the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 19.28 percent compared to November and was up 76.76 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 46.17 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.