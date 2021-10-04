﻿
English
Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 1.23% in Sept from Aug

Monday, 04 October 2021 11:00:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 1.55 percent month on month and by 43.96 percent year on year, while an average rise of 33.83 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In September, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 1.23 percent on month-on-month basis and rose by 91.73 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 73.91 percent.

On the other hand, in the given month the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 2.23 percent compared to August and was up 43.50 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 38.51 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


