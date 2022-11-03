﻿
English
Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 0.35% in Oct from Sept

Thursday, 03 November 2022 14:24:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 7.83 percent month on month and by 157.69 percent year on year, while an average rise of 122.93 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 0.35 percent on month-on-month basis and by 83.41 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 116.04 percent.

On the other hand, in October the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 2.95 percent compared to September and by 102.05 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 99.0 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


