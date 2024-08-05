 |  Login 
Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices up 0.25% in July from June

Monday, 05 August 2024 11:59:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general rose by 1.94 percent month on month and by 41.37 percent year on year, while an average rise of 47.55 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was up by 0.25 percent on month-on-month basis and up by 23.90 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 41.19 percent.

On the other hand, in July the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, advanced by 1.04 percent compared to June and by 33.22 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 54.97 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.


