Turkish metal producers’ domestic sales prices down 0.46% in Feb from Jan

Wednesday, 03 March 2021 14:36:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year the domestic producer price index (PPI) for Turkish industry in general increased by 1.22 percent month on month and by 27.09 percent year on year, while an average rise of 15.14 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In February, the domestic PPI for Turkey’s basic metal industry was down by 0.46 percent on month-on-month basis and rose by 52.62 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average increase in the domestic PPI for the latest 12 months was 25.57 percent.

On the other hand, in the given month the domestic PPI for Turkish manufacture of metal products, except machinery, contracted by 0.34 percent compared to January and was up 31.60 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the sector in question, an average increase of 19.28 percent in the PPI index was registered for the latest 12 months.