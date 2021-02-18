Turkish consumer confidence up 1.5 percent in February from January

Thursday, 18 February 2021 12:33:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the monthly consumer tendency survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the consumer confidence index* in Turkey, which stood at 83.3 points in January this year, was up by 1.5 percent month on month in February this year at 84.5 points, having previously increased by four percent month on month in January.

According to the indices based on individual questions asked of Turkish consumers concerning the consumer tendency, in February the index for the general current economic situation rose by 3.4 percent month on month to 59.3 points, while the index for the general economic situation in the next 12 months increased by four percent compared to January to 91.7 points.

Meanwhile, in February the index for whether the present is a good time to purchase durable goods was up by 5.1 percent to 41 points, while the index for the probability of buying durable goods in the next 12 months decreased by 1.9 percent to 95.5 points, both on month-on-month basis.

In February, the probability of buying a car in the next 12 months fell by 11.5 percent to 13.8 points and the index for the probability of buying or building a home in the next 12 months fell by 1.4 percent to 10.5 points, both month on month.

*When the index is above 100 it indicates an optimistic outlook, when it is equal to 100 it indicates a neutral outlook and below 100 it points to a pessimistic outlook.