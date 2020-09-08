Turkey’s wire rod exports down 40.3 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 12:38:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 41 percent year on year to 108,796 metric tons, up 0.3 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $47.19 million, down 0.2 percent month on month and decreasing by 50 percent compared to the same month of 2019.





Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 702,087 metric tons, down 40.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $314.61 million, decreasing by 48 percent compared to same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 142,625 metric tons. Israel was followed by Haiti with 95,091 metric tons and Morocco with 57,830 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-July 2020:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2020 January-July 2019 Y-o-y change (%) July 2020 July 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 142,625 260,529 -45.26 26,339 62,502 -57.86 Haiti 95,091 64557 47.30 36,632 - - Morocco 57,830 46,481 24.42 11,489 19,640 -41.50 Singapore 42,726 65,382 -34.65 - 32,001 - Egypt 39,932 24,347 64.01 - 8,633 - Netherlands 30,050 103,212 -70.89 - - - Romania 26,927 68,163 -60.50 2,836 13,215 -78.54 Senegal 18,089 40,139 -54.93 2,905 237 - Italy 17,070 13,200 29.32 - - - Dominican Republic 13,627 26,439 -48.46 - 260 -

