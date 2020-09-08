﻿
English
Turkey’s wire rod exports down 40.3 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 12:38:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 41 percent year on year to 108,796 metric tons, up 0.3 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $47.19 million, down 0.2 percent month on month and decreasing by 50 percent compared to the same month of 2019.



Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 702,087 metric tons, down 40.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $314.61 million, decreasing by 48 percent compared to same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 142,625 metric tons. Israel was followed by Haiti with 95,091 metric tons and Morocco with 57,830 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-July 2020:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2020

January-July 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2020

July 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

142,625

260,529

-45.26

26,339

62,502

-57.86

Haiti

95,091

64557

47.30

36,632

-

-

Morocco

57,830

46,481

24.42

11,489

19,640

-41.50

Singapore

42,726

65,382

-34.65

-

32,001

-

Egypt

39,932

24,347

64.01

-

8,633

-

Netherlands

30,050

103,212

-70.89

-

-

-

Romania

26,927

68,163

-60.50

2,836

13,215

-78.54

Senegal

18,089

40,139

-54.93

2,905

237

-

Italy

17,070

13,200

29.32

-

-

-

Dominican Republic

13,627

26,439

-48.46

-

260

-

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-July:


