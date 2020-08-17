Turkey’s wire rod exports down 40.2 percent in H1

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 15.9 percent year on year to 108,517 metric tons, up 4.2 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $47.31 million, up 4.2 percent month on month and decreasing by 29.2 percent compared to the same month of 2019.
Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 593,288 metric tons, down 40.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $267.42 million, decreasing by 47 percent compared to same period of 2019.
In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 116,285 metric tons. Israel was followed by Haiti with 58,458 metric tons and Morocco with 46,340 metric tons.
Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-June 2020:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-June 2020
|
January-June 2019
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
June 2020
|
June 2019
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
116,285
|
198,026
|
-41.28
|
20,473
|
16,047
|
27.58
|
Haiti
|
58,458
|
64,557
|
-9.45
|
12,150
|
7,357
|
65.15
|
Morocco
|
46,340
|
26,840
|
72.65
|
18,132
|
-
|
-
|
Singapore
|
42,726
|
33,380
|
-
|
-
|
13,365
|
-
|
Egypt
|
39,932
|
15,713
|
154.13
|
8,528
|
3,009
|
183.42
|
Netherlands
|
30,050
|
103,212
|
-70.89
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Romania
|
24,091
|
54,948
|
-56.16
|
9,825
|
19,322
|
-49.15
|
Italy
|
17,070
|
13,200
|
29.32
|
17,049
|
12,950
|
31.65
|
Senegal
|
15,183
|
39,902
|
-61.95
|
1,996
|
5,516
|
-63.81
|
Dominican Republic
|
13,627
|
26,178
|
-47.94
|
1,399
|
5,963
|
-76.54
