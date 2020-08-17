﻿
Turkey’s wire rod exports down 40.2 percent in H1

Monday, 17 August 2020 11:14:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 15.9 percent year on year to 108,517 metric tons, up 4.2 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $47.31 million, up 4.2 percent month on month and decreasing by 29.2 percent compared to the same month of 2019.



Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 593,288 metric tons, down 40.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $267.42 million, decreasing by 47 percent compared to same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 116,285 metric tons. Israel was followed by Haiti with 58,458 metric tons and Morocco with 46,340 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-June 2020:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2020

January-June 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2020

June 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

116,285

198,026

-41.28

20,473

16,047

27.58

Haiti

58,458

64,557

-9.45

12,150

7,357

65.15

Morocco

46,340

26,840

72.65

18,132

-

-

Singapore

42,726

33,380

-

-

13,365

-

Egypt

39,932

15,713

154.13

8,528

3,009

183.42

Netherlands

30,050

103,212

-70.89

-

-

-

Romania

24,091

54,948

-56.16

9,825

19,322

-49.15

Italy

17,070

13,200

29.32

17,049

12,950

31.65

Senegal

15,183

39,902

-61.95

1,996

5,516

-63.81

Dominican Republic

13,627

26,178

-47.94

1,399

5,963

-76.54

 

