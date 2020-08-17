Turkey’s wire rod exports down 40.2 percent in H1

Monday, 17 August 2020 11:14:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 15.9 percent year on year to 108,517 metric tons, up 4.2 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $47.31 million, up 4.2 percent month on month and decreasing by 29.2 percent compared to the same month of 2019.





Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 593,288 metric tons, down 40.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $267.42 million, decreasing by 47 percent compared to same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 116,285 metric tons. Israel was followed by Haiti with 58,458 metric tons and Morocco with 46,340 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-June 2020:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2020 January-June 2019 Y-o-y change (%) June 2020 June 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 116,285 198,026 -41.28 20,473 16,047 27.58 Haiti 58,458 64,557 -9.45 12,150 7,357 65.15 Morocco 46,340 26,840 72.65 18,132 - - Singapore 42,726 33,380 - - 13,365 - Egypt 39,932 15,713 154.13 8,528 3,009 183.42 Netherlands 30,050 103,212 -70.89 - - - Romania 24,091 54,948 -56.16 9,825 19,322 -49.15 Italy 17,070 13,200 29.32 17,049 12,950 31.65 Senegal 15,183 39,902 -61.95 1,996 5,516 -63.81 Dominican Republic 13,627 26,178 -47.94 1,399 5,963 -76.54

